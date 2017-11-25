11/25/17-Helen Ray Allen

Helen Ray Allen was born on a crisp October day in 1930 and died Sunday,
November 12, 2017, another cool autumn day in Atlanta, Georgia. She
surely covered a lot of ground in those years and lived a life of unusual
experiences. Helen and her husband of 66 years, Charlie (aka Mel) Allen
enjoyed living in the Republic of Panama, Saudi Arabia, and a host of
postings in Florida. While their tours of duty through the Army
Corp of Engineers were often challenging, they opened the opportunity to
travel, all over the world. Helen loved to visit new countries,
experience different cultures, and meet new friends. Born to William
Brown Ray and Lota Mae Shasteen Ray, Helen was raised and educated in
Tullahoma Tennessee which she always referred to as “home”. Her sister,
Alma Jean (Corkey) / Johnny Waller preceded her in death along with her
parents. Her surviving sister, Kathy Ray lives in Atlanta. She is
survived by a slew of nieces and nephews who were a source of immense
pride for her. Helen was a real pacesetter when she was hired as the
Society Editor for the Tullahoma News as her first career move. She
chronicled the social scene in Tullahoma for a couple years before moving
to Florida with her family. Helen and Charlie moved frequently through
the years as Charlie’s career flourished and Helen served as the rudder
for the family’s adventures. She was a home room mother, Cub Scout
Den Mother, Little League team Mom, Sunday School teacher, and everything
else that was required to guide and nurture her family through their
travels and tribulations. In her later years, Helen enjoyed volunteering
at the local health center helping women and children obtain needed
healthcare. She also loved playing bridge with the ladies, and
corresponding regularly with her elected officials. Helen was interested
in everything and everyone. She collected and maintained friends
over many decades. Her recent correspondence included friends from
childhood through her life in Tucker, Georgia. If you were ever a friend,
you were still a friend on the day of her passing. If you were so lucky
to be such a friend you well knew that she had a huge heart and an even
larger sense of humor. She always had a smile that would light a
room, was ever cheerful, and made you feel like you were one of her own.
While her collection of friends was cherished, her joy was her children
and, perhaps even more so, her grandchildren. She raised three boys, Gary
Brent Allen of Loganville GA, Randall Lee (Mary Lou Montagne) Allen of
Brookhaven GA, and Jay Matthew (Jane McCurdy) Allen of Monroe Georgia and
Ennis, Montana. Let the record be clear, Helen adored her
daughters in law. Sweetly, they were both at her side in the last
moments of life. Her grandest and most cherished role was serving as Meme
to her grandchildren Randall Lee Allen, Jr., Atlanta, Claire Montagne
Allen, Atlanta, Shelby Raye Allen, Monroe Georgia, and Margaux Elizabeth
Allen, Bozeman Montana. They brought her immense joy and a healthy dose
of pride. Visitation will be 12:00- 2:00 PM with a memorial service to
follow at Kilgore Funeral Home, Tullahoma Tennessee, Saturday, November
25, 2017 with Rev. Martin S. Nutter officiating. The family asks in
lieu of flowers, please honor Helen by performing an act of kindness or
charity for another.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
11/25/17-Helen Ray Allen
Helen Ray Allen was born on a crisp October day in 1930 and died Sunday,