11/24/17–Glenn Martin Branham

Glenn Martin Branham was born in Deland, Florida and graduated from high
school in Franklin, TN. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and was
trained as a Radar Electronics Technician. He attended Motlow Community
College majoring in Electronics Engineering. Later he worked for Laser,
Inc., and the U. T. Space Institute; and retired after approximately 30
years from Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) in Tullahoma,
TN.
Glenn was married to Alma Lee Brasel for approximately 42 years and is
survived by step son, John Anthony Leonetti, Jr. and wife Carolyn and 2
step grandchildren, John and Andrea; and step son, Phillip Bennett
Leonetti and wife Diane; and his brother Gus Warren.
Glenn was soft spoken, kind and patient. He will be missed. Glenn loved
music and played harmonica and dulcimer proficiently. He played at many
Ole Time Fiddler and Dulcimer conventions throughout Middle Tennessee.
He performed and demonstrated how to play dulcimers for Paul Pyle at
these conventions for many years. Glenn liked the mathematics involved in
fretting stringed instruments and the various modes of music. His depth
of knowledge in electronics and speaker acoustics was astounding. He
passed his knowledge of acoustics to his step grandson, John Leonetti,
who is a successful mechanical engineer in Arizona. Glenn also
encouraged Phillip Leonetti in learning the nylon string guitar and
singing folk music. Glenn and Phillip performed together at many arts and
crafts shows and fiddler conventions in the 1970s.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 24, 2017
at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with burial to follow. Mr. Branham passed
away on November 8, 2017 at his residence.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Branham family.