11/22/17 — Marilyn Joyce Trail

Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn Joyce Trail, age 78 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Mrs. Trail passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at St. Thomas West.
Joyce was born on May 18, 1939 in Coffee County to the late Robert E. and Ora Rigney Brandon. She was retired from Batesville Casket Company and was an avid collector. She loved gardening and enjoyed entering her items in the Coffee County Fair every year. Mrs. Trail loved flowers, antique malls and spending time with her family. She was known by her family for her thoughtfulness, and she never missed sending a birthday card to them.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Brandon, Jr.; sister, Janice Tucker, grandson, Justin Todd. Survived by her loving husband, Virgil Trail; son, Terry Miller (Susie); daughters, Teresa Gannon (George H.), Loretta Bennett (Donnie), Tammy Trail; brothers, James Brandon, Charles Brandon; grandchildren, Dusty Todd, Terry Miller II, Lacey Taylor, Tiera Trail, Tiana Norman, George M. Gannon; great-grandson, Blake Todd.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Trail family.