11/2/17 — Jessica M. West

Jessica M West of Winchester passed this life on Thursday, October 26, 2017
at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 40 years. Memorial services
are scheduled for Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with visitation from 1 – 2 PM.
Mrs. West was the daughter of Roy D Brown of Decherd and Mary Castleberry
Brown of Houston, TX. She enjoyed crocheting and studying her Bible.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. West is survived by her husband, Johnny
West of Winchester; son, Keith West of Republic, Washington; daughters,
Jessica West of Chattanooga, Monique Napihaa and her husband, Michael of
Amarillo, TX; Ciscia West of Cowan and Natasha Ford and her husband, Steve
of Decherd; brothers Roy Dan Brown and Kelly Dwayne Brown, both of Decherd;
five grandchildren and two more grandchildren on the way.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.