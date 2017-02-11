11/2/17 — Iris Eastman Akers

Iris Eastman Akers, 89, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, formerly form Oak Hill, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alphon Akers and her parents Augustus and Violet Ruth Eastman along with three brothers Homer, Nile and Kenneth Eastman.
Iris is survived by one sister, Lois Eastman Sneed and her husband Jim of Tullahoma, Tennessee, in whose home she resided for the past nine years, blessing them with her gentle nature.
Also surviving is one sister-in-law, Ina Eastman of Ansted, West Virginia and several nieces and nephews.
Iris was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Homeland Baptist Church of Tullahoma with her sister and brother-in-law.
Visitation with family members will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Blue Ridge Funeral Home in Beckley, West Virginia from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017 in the funeral home’s chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.