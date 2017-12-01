1/12/17—Gary Bruce Sisk

Sisk, Gary Bruce, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, January 9th,
2017 at his home at the age of 65. Bruce was born in Winchester to the
late Joe and Helen Clark Sisk and graduated from Franklin County High
School in 1970. He was known as “Pa,” not only to his grandchildren, but
to young and old alike. Bruce loved his family, especially his
grandchildren. He worked as a machinist and supervisor with Cleveland
Pneumatic and was an avid UT fan. Bruce was also on the startup crew at
Hillsdale Tool in Manchester and was a member of the Tullahoma American
Legion. He loved raising coon hounds and coon hunting before becoming
disabled. Bruce gave his life to Christ at a young age and was a member
of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he
was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike Nix; and sister, Jo Ann
Dotson. Bruce is survived by his wife, Linda Sisk of Tullahoma; four
daughters, Susie Rambo and her husband Mark of Tullahoma, Stacey Nix of
Tullahoma, and Helen Ann and Dixie (whereabouts unknown); one brother,
Wayne Sisk and his wife Patsy of Winchester; grandchildren, Colton, Carly
and Caroline Nix, and Maggie and Abbie Rambo; his in-laws, Bill and Ruby
Hobbs; and his beloved dog, Gizzy. Visitation for Mr. Sisk will be held
on Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
5:00-8:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12th, 2017
at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Rash
officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.