11/21/17 — Horace Lee Jacobs

Horace Lee Jacobs, 79, of Lynchburg passed away at his home on Friday,
November 17, 2017. He was a native of Bell Buckle, Tn.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lewis Jacobs of Lynchburg; 3 Sons,
Brian (Cheryl) Jacobs and Bruce (Tracy) Jacobs of Huntsville, Bradley
(Laura) Jacobs of Columbia; 1 Sister, Dot Qualls of Manchester; Brother,
Sam Jacobs of Shelbyville; 13 Grandchildren, 5 Great grandchildren and a
host of nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hall & Ruby Ferrell Jacobs and
his brother, James Jacobs.
A member of the Church of Christ, he was a minister and funeral director.
Horace was a history buff of biblical history and Civil War. He loved to
serve others.
Funeral Services will be 1 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Grundy St.
Church of Christ, Tullahoma with Brian, Bruce & Bradley Jacobs and Foy
Rigney officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation with
the family will be from 10 am until time of service Tuesday, November 21,
2017.
