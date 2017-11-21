Funeral service for David Houston “Soupy” Campbell, age 46 of Manchester, will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at 1 PM at Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery in Tracy City. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM until time of service. David passed away Friday, November 17 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. “Soupy” was born on November 29, 1971, to the late Earl Campbell and Lucy Sanders in Altamont, TN. He loved being outdoors, especially fishing, and driving big trucks. He is survived by his children, Justin Young of Altamont, Chantel Campbell of Manchester, and Brittany Harrell of Tullahoma; brothers, Greg (Fawn) Parson of Palmer, Craig Parson of Monteagle, Earl Campbell, Jr. of Coalmont, and Thomas Collins of Manchester; grandchildren, Sawyer, Rylan, and Cameron; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and a host of friends.
11/21/17–David Houston “Soupy” Campbell
