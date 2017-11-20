11/20/17–Russell “Gene” Eugene Dawes

Russell “Gene” Eugene Dawes, of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday,
November 13, 2017 at his residence at the age of 101 years. Funeral
services are scheduled for Monday, November 20, 2017 at 2 PM at Davis
Funeral Home in Cushing, OK with Bro. Jim Reynolds officiating. Burial
will follow at Fairlawn Memorial Cemetery in Cushing, OK. Visitation with
the family will be Monday from 1 -2 PM. No local services are scheduled.
Mr. Dawes, a longtime resident of Cushing, OK was the son of the late
Walter Easley and Cora Johnson Dawes. He was born on September 11, 1916 in
Yale, OK. He was a U S Navy Seabee and served during WW II. He was
employed at an oil refinery where he worked as a platform operator. He was
a member of the First Baptist Church of Cushing and a 32nd Degree Mason.
Mr.
Dawes relocated to Tullahoma several years ago to be near his daughter. He
was a people person who “never meet a stranger”. He enjoyed fishing,
playing cards and dominoes and watching the weather on TV. He always had a
great interest in the weather and could have been a weatherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nina
Evelyn Dawes; one daughter, Sonja McFarland and one brother, Harold Boyd.
Mr. Dawes is survived by one daughter, Janna Washington of Tullahoma; two
brothers, Leonard Dawes of Colfax, CA and Edward Boyd of Stillwater, OK and
one granddaughter, Anjarae Washington of San Francisco, CA.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.