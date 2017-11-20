11/20/17 — Elvis Gene Mathis

Funeral services for Mr. Elvis Gene Mathis, age 78, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 20, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cherry Cemetery. Visitation with the family be held from 10:00 AM until the service time at 2:00. Mr. Mathis passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at his home in Manchester, TN.
Elvis was born in Woodbury, TN the son of the late Robert and Octa Mathis. He was a block mason at James Concrete and Block in Murfreesboro, TN for many years. Elvis was baptized Church of Christ when he was young, he loved to work in his shop, watch old westerns, horses, racing cars, and his dog. Elvis was a very loving father, and brother.
Elvis had one son, Anthony Mathis. He is survived by two brothers, Jimmy (Dianne) Mathis and Delward “Paul” (Angie) Mathis; one sister, Rachel (Bobby) Reed.
