11/20/17 — Bard Garten Fisher

Graveside services for Mr. Bard Garten Fisher, age 60, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Bascom
Cemetery in Warren County, TN. Bard passed away on Friday, November 17,
2017 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Bard was retired
from the State of Tennessee and loved playing his guitar.
Bard was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Hubert and Mary Lou
Garten Fisher. In addition to his parents, Bard was also preceded in
death by one sister, Libby Fisher. He is survived by his loving wife,
Melissa Fisher; two daughters who cherish the summers they spent with
their dad in Tennessee, Chelsea (Cashin) White and Bonnie (Ryan) Russo,
both of Colorado; step-son, Dillon West; two grandchildren, Wesley White
and Caitlin White; niece, Cara (Aaron) Harr; and one great nephew, Austin
Harr.
Services will be officiated by James Snipes. Pallbearers will be Marty
Arnold, Travis Arnold, Danny Fatherly, Dillon West, Jay Langford, and
Maury Regan. A musical tribute will be performed by James Bell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Kingdom Hall of
Jehovah’s Witnesses, 49 Bowling Alley Road, Manchester, TN 37355.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Fisher family.