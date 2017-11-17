11/17/17–Carl Edward Brothers

Funeral Services for Mr. Carl Edward Brothers, age 79, of Manchester, TN will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 17, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home with Dr. Cox officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Brothers passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at his home in Manchester, TN.
Carl was born in Beechgrove, TN the son of the late A.C. and Maude Brothers. He was a technician at AEDC for over 38 years. Carl was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manchester, loved fishing and watching UT sports. He was an avid gardener, taught and played tennis, and was the owner of an archery club. He could fix anything, and everyone said, “If he ever started something; he finished it”.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Wilma; two brothers, Boyd (Sheila) and Gene (Claudette) Brothers; and one sister, Carolyn (Charles) Bryson.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Carl’s name to the First Baptist Church, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Brothers family.