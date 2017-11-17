Mr. Anthony Lee “Tony” Mathis, 54, of Manchester passed away on October 30, 2017. He was born on April 17, 1963 in Smyrna, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Elvis Mathis.
He is survived by his wife, Charmayne Thompson Mathis of Manchester; daughter, Destani Thompson; mother, Betty Dykes; best friend of over 30 years Jason Pierce; and by aunts, uncles, cousins, and special little dog, Scooter.
Tony was a fun-loving jokester. If he knew and liked you then he would make it a point to aggravate and joke with you. He loved to be outdoors, going fishing in the river near his home, going hiking at Lookout Mountain, or in parks with his family. He played the acoustic guitar at home for fun and was teaching his daughter, Destani how to play. His wife Charmayne and he had been together for over 13 years. Their dog Scooter was just like another child and Tony would aggravate him too. He attended the Church of Christ. Over the years he worked doing different jobs repairing HVAC, working on cars, and lawnmowers.
The family will host visitation at the Ada Wright Community Room, Manchester, TN on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 5-7 pm. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm. Bro. Jerry Barrett will officiate. His family will honor his wishes to be cremated and scattered in one of his favorite places at Lookout Mountain. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net Smith Funeral Home, 615-563-5337
11/17/17 — Anthony Lee “Tony” Mathis
Mr. Anthony Lee “Tony” Mathis, 54, of Manchester passed away on October 30, 2017. He was born on April 17, 1963 in Smyrna, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Elvis Mathis.