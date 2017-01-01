1/1/17 — Dorothy J. Luna

Dorothy J Luna, a longtime resident of Tullahoma, passed away Thursday,
December 29, 2016 at Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester at the age of
76 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, January 1, 2016 at 2
PM at the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joe Hill
officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 5 – 8 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Winchester, she was the daughter of the late Odie Glenn David
and the late Florence Hawkins David Jernigan. Mrs. Luna graduated from
Franklin County High School and worked at Acme, SAS and Genesco for many
years. In addition, she was also a certified nursing assistant. She was a
member of Calvary Apostolic Church of Tullahoma. She enjoyed reading,
knitting, watching cooking shows on TV and doing crossword puzzles. She
also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy
Luna; one sister, Mary Frances Kennedy and one grandson, Jeffrey Wade
Chandler.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Chandler and his wife, Jennifer of
Tullahoma and Anthony Finney and his wife, Jenny of Twainhart, CA; one
daughter, Lavonda Smith and her husband, Ricky of Manchester; two brothers,
John David of Manchester and Jim Jernigan and his wife, Laura of Estill
Springs; sisters, Edith Chandler of Manchester and Annie B. Keller of
Winchester; good friend, Ines Lewis of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren,
Corey Chandler and his wife, Cynthia and Autumn Brooke Chandler, both of
Tullahoma, Travis, Jacob and Hannah Grace Finney, all of Twainhart, CA and
Nicole, Michael and Sarah Smith, all of Manchester and three great
grandchildren, Keenan Wade and Aiden Isaiah Chandler and Bryson Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations be made to
Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 E Lauderdale St, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.