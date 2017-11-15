11/15/17 — Michael Tate

Michael Tate 73, of Cowan passed at his residence after a brief illness. He was a lifelong residence of Cowan, TN. He graduated from Townsend High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Eva Brazier and grandmother, Leila Brazier.
He is survived by host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Graveside Services Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Thorogood Cemetery in Cowan , TN with Elder Willie Lee Bonner, Jr as Eulogist.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements