11/15/17 — Margaret Kathleen Woodward

Margaret Kathleen Woodward of Morrison passed this life on Monday, November
13, 2017 at Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester at the age of 89 years.
Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 12 PM
at Summitville Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday,
November 15, from 10 AM – 11:30 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Woodward, the daughter of the late Buford and Nellie Travis Whitman,
was born in Coffee County on February 13, 1928. She was the caregiver for
her son Larry for sixty years. She enjoyed sewing and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Arthur Clyde Woodward; two sons, Arthur Lavon Woodward and Larry Dale
Woodward and three sisters.
Mrs. Woodward is survived by her daughter-in-law, Martha Woodward of
Morrison; three grandchildren, Arthur Dean Woodward and his wife, Buffy of
Manchester, Deanna Kaye Reed and her husband, Eric of Morrison and Joe
Woodward and his wife, Dawn of Murfreesboro; seven great grandchildren and
six great great grandchildren.
