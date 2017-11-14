11/14/17 — Linda F. Williamson

Linda F Williamson of Moore County passed this life on Wednesday, November
8, 2017 at her residence at the age of 58 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with Bro. David Creech officiating. Burial will follow at New
Mt. Herman Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November
14, from 11 AM – 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Linda, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Gladys Gay Williamson, was born
on March 8, 1959 in Dade City, FL. She “lived for the Lord” and was
attending the Deason Church of Christ. She enjoyed fishing, camping,
singing and coloring.
Mrs. Williamson is survived by two sons, Walter “Wally” Williamson and
his
wife, Tiffany of Shelbyville and Randall Williamson of South Carolina;
three daughters, Tammy Baker and her husband, Jessie of Moore County; Linda
“Two” N Williamson of Chapel Hill and Heather Temple of South Carolina;
sister, Carolyn Shive and her husband, Gene of Ridge Manor, FL; seventeen
grandchildren, one great grandchild and eight step grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.