11/13/17–Vicki Pauline Soniat-Duffossat

Vicki Pauline Soniat – Dufossat of Manchester passed this life on Sunday,
November 12, 2017 at her residence at the age of 69 years. No services are
scheduled.
Vicki, the daughter of the late Joe and Betty Adkins Coffee was born on
April 15, 1948 in Chattanooga, TN. She lived for the Lord and would say
“God and Jesus, First”. She enjoyed studying her Bible and spending time
with her grandchildren. She also loved all her pets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barry
J Soniat – Dufossat and brothers, Richard and Allen Price.
She is survived by two daughters, Regina Durham of Navarre, FL and Teresa
Howard and her husband, Bobby of Manchester; brother, Charles Harrell and
his wife, Mary of Cleveland, TN; sister, Donna Kerr of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA;
three grandchildren, Stephanie Rogers and her husband, Matt of Unionville,
TN, Johnathan Durham of Navarre, FL and Victoria McNair and her husband,
Hunter of Navarre, FL and two great grandchildren, Tyler Coy Rogers and
Leigha McNair.
