11/13/17 — Mary L. Forsythe

Mary L Forsythe of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, November 7, 2017
at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 65 years.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 13, 2017 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Bro. Steven Reeves officiating.
Visitation
with the family will be Monday, November 13, from 12 PM – 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mary, the daughter of the late Jacob and Josephine Watkins Bost, was born
in Tullahoma on November 15, 1951. She enjoyed dancing and taught country
western line dancing. She also enjoyed camping and listening to music. She
especially enjoyed her puppies, Taco and Smokey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers,
Oscar, David and Jacob Bost and one sister, Betty Jean Bost.
Mrs. Forsythe is survived by four daughters, Angela Byford of Normandy,
Tina McDaniel and her husband, Donald of Shelbyville, Julie Nicole Byers
and Star Forsythe; one brother, Billy Bost and his wife, Patsy of
Tullahoma; two sisters, Mildred Kathy Guerra of Normandy and Judy Brown and
her husband, Wayne of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren and six great
grandchildren.
