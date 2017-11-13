11/13/17-Mary Jo Sitz

Mary Jo Sitz, age 71, of Manchester, TN passed away on November 7, 2017 at her residence. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mary was born in Columbus, OH, the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence Duffy Hora. She was a teacher’s aide for Seminole County Public Schools, where she retired. Mary loved reading and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Sitz. She is survived by one daughter, Darla Linkins; two brothers, Jim and Tom Hora; one granddaughter, Margarita Colon (Isiah Santiago); one great granddaughter, Mia Rae Santiago; numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws; and special friends, including best friend, Amber Stefanisko, and adopted granddaughter, Jill Dooley.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sitz family.