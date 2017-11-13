11/13/17–Billy H. Penn

Mr. Billy H. Penn, age 66, of Manchester, TN passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Billy was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Charles and Ollie Penn. He worked at M-Tek. In addition to his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Penn. He is survived by his two brothers, Randy (Engeline) and James (Ellen) Penn.
No services are scheduled.
