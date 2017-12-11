11/12/17–Samuel Franklin Hart

Samuel Franklin Hart, age 97, of Petersburg, TN passed away on November 8, 2017 at his residence. He was born on December 4, 1919 in Marshall County, TN, son of the late Benjamin Franklin & Ollie Mae Davis Hart. Mr. Hart was a veteran of the US Army and a former employee of the National Pen & Pencil Co. He served for over 50 years as an elder of the Cane Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Verna Cashion Hart; second wife, Elizabeth Riner Hart; and two brothers, Wade Hart and Floyd Hart.
Mr. Hart is survived by his two daughters: Emily Sweat of Hendersonville, TN and Beverly Roberts of Hazel Green, AL; two sons: Ralph Wayne (Dixie) Hart of Manchester, TN and Dwayne (Brenda) Hart of Petersburg, TN; nine grandchildren: Jeff Hart, Tiffany (Lance) Perkins, Gina (Jason) Tincher, Shane (Melissa) Pruitt, Sandy (Jeff) Hedden, Cory (Ronnie) Mitchell, Megan (Adam) Fullerton, Rebecca (Nathan) Taylor and Madalyn Hart; sixteen great grandchildren: Cale Perkins, Garrett Perkins, Callyn Tincher, Carlee Tincher, Lathan Tincher, Michael Pruitt, Jacob Pruitt, Adam Pruitt, Jaida Pruitt, Elenee Pruitt, Heather (Ray) Helton, Paige (Cody) Wheat, Makayla (Jacob) Elders, Emmalyn Taylor, Cody Mitchell and Samuel Mitchell; and two great-great grandchildren: Isabel Mitchell and Beckham Helton.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home with Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Old Orchard Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.