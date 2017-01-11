11/1/17–Ellie Sue England

Ellie Sue England, age 93, passed away at the age 93 on October 28, 2017, in
Manchester, Tennessee. Mrs. England was born in Manchester on September 5,
1924, to her parents, the late A.A. and Myrtle Smith. She was also preceded
in death by her husband M. G. England Jr. Mrs. England was a homemaker and
enjoyed her flower garden. She loved pretty flowers and how all the colors
brightened everything around them. Mrs. England was a member of the
Blanton’s Chapel Methodist Church.
Mrs. England is survived by two sons; Don England and Jerry England, and
five grandchildren.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery, Wednesday, November 1, 2017,
1:00 P.M.
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.