1/11/17-Daniel Wayne Jernigan

Funeral services for Daniel Wayne “Danny” Jernigan, age 61 of Manchester will be conducted at 1:00pm, Wednesday, January 11 at the Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Parker Hill Cemetery in Cannon County. Visitation with the Jernigan family will be Tuesday, 5pm until 9pm at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Jernigan passed this life Saturday in Manchester.
Danny was born in Manchester, Tennessee the son of the late Robert A. Jernigan and Mary E. Lusk Jernigan Miller. He was retired from the Smurfitt Stone and Container Corporaton and was a member of the New Union Church of Christ. Danny enjoyed “flipping houses’, working puzzles, playing chess and was an auctioneer. He also retired from the Coffee County School Bus service, was a real estate agent and coached baseball as his sons were growing up. In addition to his father and mother, Danny was also preceded in death by his step father who raised him, William Miller, by a brother, Robert Eugene Jernigan and by 3 sisters, Wanda Faye Jernigan, Carol Ann Jernigan and Charlotte Elaine Jernigan. He is survived by:
His loving wife of 40 years, Mrs. Diane Bush Jernigan of Manchester
3 sons- Jeremy Jernigan and his wife Andrea of Evansville, Indiana
Justin Jernigan and his wife Stacy of Manchester
Jonathan Jernigan of Manchester
2 brothers- Robert Austin Jernigan of Tullahoma
Timothy J. Jernigan of Ohio
6 granddaughters- Kylie Lynn, Katie Elizabeth, Isabel Marie, Harper Ryne, Ashlyn McKenna and Sadie Ella Jernigan. Several nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS THE FAMILY ASKS THAT MEMORIAL DONATIONS BE MADE TO THE PARKER HILL CEMETERY SIGN FUND OR THE BRAD WILLIAMS MEMORIAL FUND
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE JERNIGAN FAMILY