1/11/17—Bobbie Scott Shasteen

Shasteen, Bobbie Scott, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at Life Care Center at the age of 85. She was born in Lincoln County, Tennessee to the late George and Grace Allen Scott. Miss Bobbie, as she was often referred to, worked as a court reporter early in her career, then went on to work in several law offices in Tullahoma and Manchester. She loved being a legal secretary and was very good at what she did. Also, in earlier years, she was very active in the Community Playhouse, Business and Professional Women's Club, and was often seen campaigning for her favorite candidate in local and statewide elections. Miss Bobbie always loved entertaining friends and family and enjoyed having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over for large holiday meals. She was a very good cook and inspired several of her granddaughters to follow in her love of cooking. She was a very independent woman and usually spoke her mind, but she also had a great sense of humor that her grandchildren especially loved. In addition to her parents, Miss Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Clifford Shasteen Jr.; one brother, Donald Scott; and one sister, Brenda Wichman. She is survived by one sister, Kay Fowler of Hagerstown, Maryland; four children, Gaye Felts and her husband Mark of Tullahoma, Deanna Ellis and her husband David of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Scott Shasteen and his wife Jamie of Tullahoma, and Richard Shasteen and his wife Pam of Tullahoma; eight grandchildren, Korie Felts Mattasits, Craig Felts, Anderson Ellis, Lauren Ellis Keplinger, Caroline Ellis, Jackie Shasteen, Alivia Shasteen, and Jackson Shasteen; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 10:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Hice and Rev. Tim McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes, 5001 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 or the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.