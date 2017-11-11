A memorial service for Mr. Bennie A. Ford, age 84, of Manchester, TN will
be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Manchester Funeral
Home Chapel with Bro. Eric Henson officiating. Mr. Ford passed away on
Thursday, November 2, 2017, at NHC in Tullahoma, TN.
Bennie was born in Trimble County, KY, the son of the late Ben C. and
Ruby M. Coons Ford. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in
the United States Navy and Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
In later years, he tested ammunition for the United States Army. Bennie
enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fishing. He was a member of the
First Baptist Church in Crossville, TN.
In addition to his parents, Bennie was also preceded in death by his
wife, Dixie Ford. He is survived by two sons, Ricky Lee Ford and Terry
Ray (Patricia) Ford; one daughter, Rebecca Ann (Mark) Johnson; two
sisters, Shirley (Bernie) Ginn of Milton, KY and Nancy (Charlie) Suell of
Louisville, KY; one grandchild, Lisa (Jon) Sims; and two
great-grandchildren, Samuel Grant DeKeyser and Anne Marie DeKeyser, both
of Greenfield, IN.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ford Family.
11/11/17–Bennie A. Ford
A memorial service for Mr. Bennie A. Ford, age 84, of Manchester, TN will