11/9/18 — Melvin Edford Davis

MELVIN EDFORD DAVIS, age 57, of Wartrace, Tenn., departed this life on Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Tennova Harton Health Care in Tullahoma, Tenn., following an extended illness. Mr. Davis was born in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Murate Edford Davis and Betty Long Davis on Sept. 1, 1961. He was a 1979, graduate of Tullahoma High School. Mr. Davis was employed for many years as a welder. He was employed at Stanley Tools in Shelbyville for approximately 14 years as a tool grinder. He was then employed by Directv and Charter Cable as an installer, before becoming disabled. His hobbies were playing poker and billards. Mr. Davis’ favorite sport was deer hunting. He was a loving and devoted brother and father.
He is survived by his sons; Jeremy Davis and wife, Stephanie of Estill Springs, Tenn., Joshua Davis of Alamogordo, New Mexico, sister, Terri Alford and husband, Davy of Wartrace, Tenn., a very special friend, Antonia Goodbuffalo and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Friday evening, November 9, 2018, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS