11/6/18 — Virgil Malone “John” Owen

Funeral services for Mr. Virgil Malone “John” Owen, age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 5, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Owen passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Manchester Healthcare Center.
John was born in Bradyville, TN to the late Virgil Malone Owen, Sr. and Mamie Parker Owen. He was a United States Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War. Mr. Owen was a member of New Union Church of Christ and was very active at the Coffee County Senior Citizen Center. In former years, he was a precision die cutter for Skyline Manufacturing Tool & Die. He enjoyed woodworking, camping for summer vacations, and bluegrass music. John’s children remember always seeing his head under a car hood fixing something when they were growing up. John was a loving husband of 54 years, father, Pa and friend to the community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Scott Owen; brothers, Tony Owen and Charles Owen; sister, Eva Owen Holt. Survived by his sons, Jerry Owen (Pam) of Bon Aqua, TN, Jimmy Owen (Cindy) of Winter Haven, FL; daughters, Judy Drummond (Johnny) of Acworth, GA, Joy Minor (Richard) of DeLand, FL; loving niece, Misty Scott Duggin; brother, Eddie Owen; sister, Janice Owen Lund; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; loving friend, Jean Bush.
