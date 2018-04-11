11/4/18 — Sylvia Kaye Dunagin

SYLVIA KAYE DUNAGIN, age 76, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma, Tenn., following an extended Illness. Miss. Dunagin was born on October 31, 1941, to the late Percy Elford Dunagin, Sr., and Sara Holder Dunagin Beans in Charlotte, N.C. Miss. Dunagin was raised in Spartanburg, S.C. She was a member of the Decherd Seventh Day Adventist Church. Miss. Dunagin was an x-ray technician. She was employed at several different hospitals in different states before her retirement, including, Cleveland, Tenn., White Memorial Hospital in California, Illinois and Georgia. She enjoyed drawing, painting, artwork and craftwork. She loved cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn Joyce Dunagin and Jayne M. Dunagin. She is survived by her brother, Percy “Sonny” Dunagin, Jr. and wife, Maria of Nevada. sisters; Carole St. Clair of Spartenburg, S.C. Gayle Dorfman and husband, Jay of Corona, Cal., Patricia “Patsy” Houghton of McDonald, Tenn., sister, Mary Simmons and husband, Wellington of Fla., step-sister, Barbara Camp and husband, Lucas of Hendersonville, N.C. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, November 4, 2018, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Decherd, Tenn. with Pastor Nelson Mercado, officiating.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.