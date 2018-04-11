11/4/18 — Marie Bianconi Van Cleave

Marie Bianconi Van Cleave of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Life Care of Tullahoma at the age of 94. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 3 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma with Dr. Stephen Yates officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1PM until the service time.
Mrs. Van Cleave a native of Nashville, Tennessee, was the daughter of the late William Laurence and Susan Elizabeth McGovern. She was a graduate of West High School of Nashville and the University of Tennessee. She and her husband enjoyed extensive foreign travel, Mrs. Van Cleave was an avid reader and member of the Board of Coffee County Lannom Library and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She had a passionate love for her children, grandchildren and all her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William Owen Bianconi, Thomas Anthony Bianconi, and Owen McGovern Bianconi and one grandchild, James Van Cleave.
Mrs. Van Cleave is survived by three sons, Frank Van Cleave and his wife, Claudia of Lynchburg, John Van Cleave and his wife, Mary Layne of Brentwood and Tom Van Cleave of Flowery Branch, GA; four grandchildren, Lauren Van Cleave, Andrew Van Cleave, Lindsey Van Cleave and Renee’ Crandall and her husband, Keith and three great grandchildren.
