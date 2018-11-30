11/30/18–Sandra Lee “Sandi” Conley

Conley, Sandra Lee “Sandi”,of Lynchburg, passed this life on
Sunday, November 25th, 2018 at her home at the age of 56. Sandi was born
in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Oral Dunlap and Marie Boone Frye who
survives. She worked as an Engineering Tec Writer at TE Connectivity and
was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her
father, Sandi was preceded in death by her step-father, Howard Frye. She
is survived by her husband, Otis Conley of Lynchburg; three children,
Celia Cassara Brooke Conley of Savannah, Georgia, Nicholas Tyler Chase
Conley of Tullahoma, and Michael Alexander Conley and his wife Coraleigh
of Douglas, Georgia; her mother, Marie Frye of Washington, Missouri; and
her brothers and sisters, Barb, Rick, Elaine, Carol, Diane, Joyce and
Jim. A memorial service to celebrate Sandi’s life will be held on Friday,
November 30th, 2018 at 6:00pm at First Baptist Church in Tullahoma with
Dr. Kevin Ivy officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
