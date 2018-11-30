11/30/18 — Leslie Mai Whittemore

Funeral services for Ms. Leslie Mai Whittemore, age 85, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Rev. James Butler and Rev. Barry Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Whittemore passed away suddenly on Monday, November 26, 2018, in Nashville, TN.
Leslie was born in Aberdeen, WA, to the late Charles and Minnie Plumb. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at Summitville United Methodist Church for many years. Before retiring from Batesville in 1996 after 25 years, Leslie worked at Pajama Factory for 12 years, and Overall Factory for 5 years. She was a member of the Homemakers Club, volunteered helping with the visually impaired, and she enjoyed helping others, crafts, crocheting, and travelling. Leslie’s most favorite past time however was spending time with her family and being able to help raise her two great-grandsons. To Leslie family always came first, and she would do anything for them. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Leslie is also preceded in death by one grandson, Derek Adams; two brothers, Richard and Robert Brewer; five sisters, Kathryn Morrow, Charlotte Page, Ann Matsen, Alice Kellogg, and Mary Metcalf. She is survived by her two daughters, Sherry (Richard) Swann and Terry (Donald) Adams; one brother, Charles (Joyce) Plumb; one grandson, Chris (Heather) Swann; two great-grandchildren, Will and Jordan Swann; several nieces and nephews in Tennessee, Kentucky, Washington State, California, and Oregon.
