11/3/18 — Theodore Chapin (Bud) Austin

Theodore Chapin (Bud) Austin, age 92 of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from
this world on October 22, 2018. Memorial Services will be held Saturday,
November 3, 2018 at 12 PM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Visitation
with the family will be from 10 AM – 12 PM.
Mr. Austin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret (Peg) Cully
Austin; his son, Steven(Charlotte) Austin; daughter, Andrea Austin
Kincannon; granddaughters, Natalie Austin (Preston) Sonnier, Leslie
Margaret Austin, April Marie Kincannon, Hannah Kincannon (Jon) Ball and
Jennifer Annette (Jenna) Smith and grandson, Benjamin James Smith. He was
preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Theodore and Winona Chapin Austin;
his sister, Nancy Austin Watts; beloved daughter, Catherine (Kit) Austin
Smith and son-in-law, Donnie L. Smith.
He served in the United States Navy in World War II and was stationed on
the Battleship, U. S. S. Chicago, which was present in Tokyo Harbor at the
time of surrender.
Returning home to Atlanta, Georgia at the end of the war, he enrolled in
Georgia Tech where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical
Engineering.
In 1951, he was employed by ARO, Inc. at AEDC as an Instrumentation
Specialist. After retiring from ARO he began doing income tax, first for H
& R Block and then for Farm Bureau.
As a Boy Scout in Atlanta, he earned the Eagle Scout Award. As an adult he
continued his interest in scouting by serving as Assistant Leader of Boy
Scout Troop 319 and in doing so assisted in training of both Boy and Girl
Scout Troops in camping skills, water and gun safety, hiking and rappelling.
He was recognized for these activities by the Elk River district in
receiving the Long Rifle Award.
Mr. Austin was active in many community activities. He was one of the
founders of the Tullahoma Community Playhouse, a co-founder and first
director of the Community Christmas Civic Choir and was very active in CAP
(Civil Air Patrol). He received the “Outstanding Young Man of 1960” award
from the Tullahoma Jaycees.
We wish to express our appreciation to the members of the Tullahoma
Emergency Medical Service and the Tullahoma Police Department for the kind
and courteous assistance in handling the sudden death of our greatly loved
Husband, Father and Grandfather.
