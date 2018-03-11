11/3/18–Morris Robertson (Sr)

Morris Robertson (Sr), known to many as Mo and to some as Frito, went to be with Jesus on October 30. He passed away while at home surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren.
Morris was born on December 29, 1938 in Bowie, Texas to William Rentz Robertson and Lydia Louise Hayes Robertson. As a child, his family relocated to Witchita Falls, Texas and later to Fort Worth, Texas. Morris (Mo) Rentz Robertson Sr. married Jo Ann Williams of the New Hope Community (Fort Worth) on November 28, 1956 and they celebrated over 60 years of marriage prior to Jo’s death in January 2017. Morris and Jo Ann moved from the DFW Metroplex area to Marlin, Texas in 1966 where they lived until 2003 upon their retirement and relocation to Manchester,TN. A position with Frito Lay brought Mo and his family to Marlin in 1966 and he was known as the Frito Man in Marlin and surrounding area for the next 13 years. Many friends in Marlin referred to him as Frito even after he left the employment of Frito Lay in 1979 and purchased Lakeview Drive Inn, later Houston’s Restaurant, and then Robertson’s Plantation Inn Restaurant. In 1991 he began working for Deli Express and worked for Deli a decade. When Morris and Jo Ann moved to Manchester, TN in 2003, Mo worked for the state of Tennessee at the Old Stone Fort Golf Course and continued working there until the course closed; a ‘retirement’ job that he truly loved and enjoyed. In Manchester, they joined the Cumberland Presbyterian church and were actively involved in the Fidelis Sunday School Class.
For more than 30 years Morris was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marlin where he was the Sunday School Superintendent for many of those years. He was a City Alderman in Marlin during the mid 1970’s. He was active in the Lions Club, Rotary Club, and Quarterback club supporting the Marlin Bulldogs, never missing a Friday night game for many years. He was the Marlin Bulldogs public announcer for several years. Mo was involved in Marlin Little League coaching and umpiring. He was so much more than a bleacher dad as he was involved in his kids’ extracurricular activities and beyond. Mo always had a smile and a joke and loved to play dominos and golf.
He was preceded in death by Jo Ann, his wife of over 60 years, parents William and Louise Robertson, and older sister Alice Robertson Pratt.
Morris is survived by his younger brother, Leddie Robertson of El Paso and by his four children: sons Morris R. Robertson, Jr. Manchester, Tennessee; Douglas E. Robertson Marlin,Texas; Alex S. Robertson (Kelli) Manchester, Tennessee; and daughter Shelia Robertson Leitzel (Dane) Winchester, Tennessee.
Grandchildren and their families: Dustin Robertson (Brittany) sons Kaiden and Cooper; Dale Robertson (Kathryn) daughters Mackenzie, Macie, Madison; Eric Robertson (Noell) daughter Keyona; Audrie Cordell (Brian) sons Gavin, Warrick, Asher, Avery, daughters Tristen and Liberty; Scott Robertson (Amber) son Aiden, daughter Lillian; Erin Powers (Trice); Alexis Long (Andrew) daughter Joanna; Wesley Sarzosa, Daniel Sarzosa, and Lucas Sarzosa.
The family will receive visitors at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 1:00 -2:00 p.m. We will celebrate and honor Mo’s life with a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Mill Community Cemetery on McMinnville highway, officiated by Mark Barron, Pastor of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Manchester. In fulfilling their PaPaw’s and Grannie’s final wishes, pallbearers honoring Mo are all 16 of his grandsons and great grandsons.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
11/3/18–Morris Robertson (Sr)
Morris Robertson (Sr), known to many as Mo and to some as Frito, went to be with Jesus on October 30. He passed away while at home surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren.