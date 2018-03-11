11/3/18 — Lorene B. Elliott

Mrs. Lorene B. Elliott 88 of Winchester passed Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at her residence after an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Kyle and Mary Beasley. She was united in marriage with Herbert Elliott. This union formed the blended family that leaves the following survivors: Gloria Holloway of Nashville, TN, Diane (George) King and Herbert (Brandy) Elliott of Winchester, TN.
She is survived by a daughter/niece: Barbara Banks
Two Grandchildren, Jasmine (Austin) Baxter of Houston, Texas and Jeremiah Banks of Winchester, TN.
One great grandchild, Legend Baxter
Three sisters, Birdie (Thomas) Farris of Winchester, TN; Lassie Taylor of Belvidere, TN; and Elizabeth Vanzant of Decherd, TN; One Brother, Frank (Shoma) Beasley of Winchester, TN and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Holy Covenant Original Church of God with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Holy Original Church of God with Minister Eric Vanzant officiating and Elder Billy Brooks as Eulogist.
Interment Franklin Memorial Gardens
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements