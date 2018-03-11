11/3/18 — Irma Crowell Massey

On October 27, 2018 Irma Crowell Massey, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN formally of Beechgrove, TN entered into rest at St Thomas Rutherford.
Irma was a 1945 graduate of Manchester Central High School and Middle Tennessee State college of 1949. She was a teacher in the Tullahoma and Manchester City school system before she retired after 32 years. After retirement she spent 19 years as a teaching leader with Bible Study Fellowship International in the Murfreesboro Women’s Day Class. She was an active member of the Cumberland Presbyterian church serving as a Sunday school teacher, treasurer, elder, session clerk and pianist during her 80-year membership at the Beech Grove and Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian churches. In 2015 she moved into Adam’s Place Assisted Living in Murfreesboro.
Irma was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Herman “Kat” Massey; beloved granddaughter, Mary Grace Hodsdon; parents, Oscar and Nora Crowell; brother, Burrell H. Crowell and sister, Vivian C. Farrar.
She is survived by son, Maxey H. (Deanna) Massey of Lebanon; daughter, Mary Edith (John) Hodsdon of Brentwood; grandchildren, Hillary (Josh) Savley, Adam (Morgan) Massey, Nora Hodsdon; great grandchildren Addie, Noah and Jenna Savley, Samuel and Farrah Massey, Carter Hodsdon; seven Crowell offsprings; a host of Masseys and special cousin, Morty (Joyce) Lloyd of Chattanooga.
The family will receive friends from twelve o’clock in the afternoon until two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 6000 Manchester Pike, Murfeesboro, TN. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Beech Grove New Cemetery
c/o Larry Brandon
269 French Brantley Rd
Wartrace, TN 37183