11/3/18–Andrew Robert Gamble

Andrew Robert Gamble of Mt. Holly, NC, formerly of Manchester, TN passed this life unexpectedly in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the age of 37. Andrew was born in Tullahoma to Rick and Bonnie Gamble of Manchester, who survive. At the time of his passing Andrew worked as an insurance salesman for Combined Insurance. In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by two sisters, Vanessa Vanard and her husband Kent, and Melissa Gamble; two nephews, Aidan and Ethan Hayes; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation for Andrew will be held on Saturday, November 3rd from 10:00-12:00pm at the Cumberland Presbytarian Church in Manchester. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Mark Barron officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Andrew’s memory be made to either the Dusty Elam Foudation- 744 Old Woodbury Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355; or the Park Partners Project- 557 N. Woodland St. Manchester, TN 37355 attn: Park Partners.