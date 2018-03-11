11/3/18 — Alice Mae Hale

Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Mae Hale, age 93, of Manchester will conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Dwight Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 2, 2018, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Mrs. Hale passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at her residence.
Alice was born in White County, TN to the late William and Nota West. She was a member of the Church of God. Alice was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, studying her Bible, and teaching Sunday school.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Hale; two daughters, Marilyn Waneita and Meriel Wanda; one brother, Bryce West; one nephew, Robert W. Hale. She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Annette Graham (Charlie); one son, Walter Arlin Hale (Barbara), one brother, Gene West (Idell), two grandchildren, Jared Hale (Jennifer) and Bethany Hale; two great grandchildren, Matthew Hale and Logan Hale.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in memory of Alice to: Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 110 E. Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
