11/29/18 — Evelyn Keith Barton

Mrs. Evelyn Keith Barton, 88, of Normandy, TN
passed away November 26, 2018 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. She was
born in Winchester, TN on September 11, 1930 to John Keith and Daisey
Roberson Keith who preceded her in death, along with her husband, Arthur
“Buck” Barton.
Evelyn worked at AEDC and later as bookkeeper for Barton Implement in
Manchester, TN. She was a member of the Normandy United Methodist Church.
She is survived by daughter Barbara Barton of Murfreesboro, TN; son Richard
and his wife Mary Lee of Normandy, TN; son Bryan Keith Barton and wife Mary
Jane of Normandy, TN; grandchildren, Jill Barton, Kristen (Joey) Coriano,
Leslie (Luke) Aaron, Greg (Monica) Barton, Beth (Eric) Grosch, Will Barton,
Carrie Barton, Audrey Barton; and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel
with Pastor Laurie Raulston officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany
Cemetery in Normandy, TN. Visitation will be Wednesday November 28, 2018
from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, TN.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements