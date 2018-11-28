11/28/18 — Linda Faye Barrett Harrell

Funeral services for Linda Faye Barrett Harrell, age 59, of Tullahoma, formerly of Murfreesboro, will be conducted Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 2:00 o’clock PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Maplewood Cemetery. Mrs. Harrell died Friday, November 23, 2018.
A native of Murfreesboro, Mrs. Harrell was the daughter of the late Edward Presley and Elsie Muriel Barrett. She was a resident assistant with Parkview Meadows in Murfreesboro for 14 years. Mrs. Harrell loved her children, grandchildren and her dog, Ruby. She enjoyed playing video games with her grandchildren and liked watching television, especially the food network.
Mrs. Harrell was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Charles, Danny and Douglas Barrett.
Mrs. Harrell is survived by her son Joseph Harrell and wife Jeanette of Murfreesboro, her daughter, Gypsy Throneberry and husband, Shane of Tullahoma, her brother, Jerry Barrett of Big Lake, Alaska, her grandchildren, Cassandra Harrell, Devin Howse and wife Victoria, Seth Anthony Howse and Elijah Howse, her great-granddaughter, Sophia Howse, her boyfriend of 29 years, Richard Bracey, her long-time friend, Tony Howse and many nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements