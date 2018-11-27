11/27/18 — Thelma Jean Chisam

Funeral services for Mrs. Thelma Jean Chisam, age 89, of Hillsboro, TN, will be conducted on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Foy Rigney and Brother Ralph Hart officiating. The family will receive guests at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Monday, November 26, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Chisam passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 at Manchester Healthcare.
Jean was born on September 3, 1929 in Coffee County to the late Cyrus and Hettie Allison. She was a member of Redhill Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and gardening. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great- grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mason Chisam; two brothers, Harley B. Allison and Roy Allison; one sister, Hazel Haggard. She is survived by two daughters, Dolores Morgan (Butch) and Brenda Shannon (Bobby); four grandchildren, Greg Morgan (Amy), Christy Moore (Bobby), Nathan Morgan (Misty), Andy Shannon (Erin); nine great grandchildren, Emily Townsend (Nathan), Bailey Morgan, Natalie Moore, Zachary Morgan, Abby Morgan, Kyleigh Morgan, Mason Moore, Zoey Shannon, and Redding Shannon; two great- great grandchildren, Eli Morgan and Emery Townsend.
