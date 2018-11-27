11/27/18 — Elizabeth Clara Barlow

Graveside Services for Mrs. Elizabeth Clara Barlow, age 70, will be conducted at 1:00 P.M on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Brother Dean Northcutt officiating. The Family will receive guest at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 12:00 P.M until 1:00 P.M. Mrs. Barlow passed away on November 23, 2018 at her residence.
Elizabeth was born in Long Island, NY the daughter of the late William and Josephine McNeil. She was a member of Covenant Fellowship Church. Elizabeth was a homemaker and enjoyed going to church and loved her animals.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John William Barlow. She is survived by four daughters, Michelle Love (Mark), Vonda Jennette (David), Shannon Lester, and Joy Turner (Jamie); one brother, Billy McNeil (Cindy); thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Manchester Funeral Home.
