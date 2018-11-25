11/25/18 — Sandra Jean Trail

Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Jean Trail, age 77, of Antioch, TN will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday November 25, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with brother Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 12:00 P.M. until the service time. Mrs. Trail passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN.
Sandra was born in Manchester, TN the daughter of the late Thomas Preston and Robbie Gladys Daniel. She was a member of the Blanton’s Chapel Church. Sandra was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, and most of all spending time with her beloved family.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Preston and Robbie Gladys Parker. Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Lyndel Trail; two daughters, Regina Perez (Adelmo) and Erica Trail (Larry Doochin); three sisters, Charlotte Aldridge (Richard), Sherry England (Ronald), Cynthia Stowe (Bill); eight grandchildren, Coty Paulsen (Amanda), Brittney Cavariani (Michael), Will Floyd (Samantha), Maegan Floyd (Tony Jasper), Christian Perez, Jeyson Perez, Emanuel Perez, Eliel Perez; and six great grandchildren.
