11/24/18 — Ronnie Lyne Womack

Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Lyne Womack, age 68, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother ____Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Panes Cove Cemetery. The Family will receive guest at the funeral home on Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 11:00 A.M until service time. Mr. Womack passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Ronnie was born in Warren County, TN the son of the late Charles and Oma Lea Womack. He attended Church of God in Pelham, TN. Ronnie was a Tennessee football fan, he loved playing golf, working in the yard, and most of all spending time with his beloved family. Ronnie was a hard-working man, beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Dixie________. He is survived by his loving wife of _______years, Janet Womack; two daughters, Melissa Wetherington and Anna Reel (Bryan Pennington); one sister, Sharron Hillis (Eddy); three grandchildren; three sister-in- laws, Kathy Schiffner (Ken Mifsud), Anita Morris (Monroe), and Brenda Vaughn; several nieces and nephews and extended family.
