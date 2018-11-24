Funeral services for Mrs. Melva Dean Ramsey Little, age, 85, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 11:00 A.M on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Goodhope Cemetery in Livingston, TN. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 9:00 A.M until the service time.
Melva was born in Overton County, TN the daughter of the late Charles and Addieville Ramsey. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester. Melva enjoyed quilting, cooking, loved music, and most of all spending time with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, Melva is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Little; three brothers, Clifford Ramsey, Castle Ramsey, and Hollis Ramsey. She is survived by two sons, Robert Bruce Little (Kathy) and Gilbert Little (Lanai); four grandchildren, Justin Little (Allison), Travis Little (Heather), Kael Hyde (Justin), and Lauren Baker (Chris); three great grandchildren, Samantha Little, Wesley Little, and Addilyn Hyde.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Little family.
11/24/18 — Melva Dean Ramsey Little
