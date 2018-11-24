11/24/18 — Darrence Carroll Lewis

Darrence Carroll Lewis, 95, passed away Tues., November 20, 2018 at Adams
Place. He was a native of Cannon Co., and made his home in Hazel Park,
Michigan.
He is survived by nieces, Jan (Gene) Price and Judy (Michael) James all
of MI.; great nephews, Joseph Price and Gary James; special cousins,
Linda (John) Sadler, Terry (Chassity) Burks and Angie (Kim) Young all of
Bradyville. Also surviving are numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen & Lula Spry Lewis and his
wife, Margaret (Lassiter) Lewis.
Mr. Lewis was a Veteran of WWII serving in the Army in the 738th Tank
Battalion where he was a Commander. He retired twice from Chrysler Corp
as a line leader and from the Engineering Dept. After retirement, he
enjoyed working with his hands repairing and selling lawn mowers.
Funeral services will be 1 pm, Saturday, November 24, 2018 in the Chapel
of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Herb Alsup officiating. Entombment
with military honors will be in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Tullahoma,
Tn. Pallbearers include Russell and Terry Burks, John and Chris Sadler,
Kim Young and Jamie Spry. Visitation with the family will be from 9 am
until 1 pm Saturday, November 24, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations may
be made to Gilley Hill Cemetery or Short Mtn. Bible Camp.
Woodbury Funeral Home