11/23/18–William Raymond Hargis

Mr. William Raymond Hargis, 90, passed away
Wednesday November 21 2018 at Southern Hills Hospital in Nashville. He was
born in Gruetli-Laager, Tennessee on February 10, 1928 to William Lee
Hargis and Thelma Troxler Hargis who preceded him in death along with his
wife, Doris Brown Hargis; great granddaughter, Randi LaShay Hargis.
Raymond was a US Army veteran. He was a 1946 graduate of Grundy County
High School and attended The Univeristy of Tennessee at Knoxville and
Chattanooga and Peabody College. He had served as principal at Palmer
School and taught at Grundy County High School. He served as Grundy County
Court Clerk for 10 years and Grundy County Superintendent of Schools for 13
years. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah and her husband, Charles of
Manchester; son, Jody and his wife Dee Hargis of Monteagle; grandchildren,
Jared and his wife Shannon Hargis, Tallman Boyd, Harrison and his wife
Allyson Boyd; great grandson, Ethan Hargis; step-grandchildren, Victoria
and Kenji Kato.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with
Minister Willie Childers officiating with burial to follow in the Swiss
Colony Cemetery. Visitation: 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM Friday at Layne Funeral
Home, Palmer, Tennessee. www.laynefuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.