11/23/18 — Berle Edward Myatt

Berle Edward Myatt of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, November 16,
2018 at his residence at the age of 91 years. Services are scheduled at 1
PM on Friday, November 23, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive
friends from 11 AM until 1 PM.
A native of Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Cecil and Margaret
Myatt. He was a WW II Army veteran and a member of Rutledge Falls Baptist
Church. He was very active in his church and always enjoyed the ministry
work at the Girls School. He retired from AEDC and enjoyed playing golf,
horseshoes and croquet. He also enjoyed camping and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gerald
and Calvin Myatt and grandson, Christopher Myatt.
Mr. Myatt is survived by his wife of 70 ½ years, Donna Myatt of Tullahoma;
son, Jeffrey Myatt and his wife, Beverly of Mount Dora, FL; daughters,
Linda Collier and her husband, Thad of Waverly, TN and Marilyn Cheatham and
her husband, Dan of Hampton Cove, AL; ten grandchildren and seven great
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.