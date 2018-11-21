11/21/18 — Josephine Dorothy Smoyak

Mrs. Josephine Dorothy Smoyak, 94, passed away,
Sunday November 18, 2018 at a Tullahoma, Tennessee nursing home. She was
born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 8, 1924 to William McCann and
Mary Lawler McCann who preceded her in death along with her husband, John
Smoyak Sr.; sister, Mary Rudisill; brother, William McCann; grandsons,
Rusty and Christian Carden; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Smoyak.
Josephine was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a retired
regional manager for Kmart. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her sons, John Smoyak Jr and his wife, Brenda Kay of
Manchester and James William Smoyak and his wife Julie of Seattle,
Washington; grandchildren, Lynda & Cantrell Carden, Donna and Bob Jr.
Trail, Jenn Smoyak; great grandchildren, Viktor and Christina Carden,
Wesley and Haley Trail; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation:
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements