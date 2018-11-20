11/20/18 — Mildred Hill Sherrill

Mrs. Mildred Hill Sherrill, 96, entered into
Heaven
Sunday November 18, 2018 at the hospital in Winchester, Tennessee. She
was born in Alto, Tennessee on November 9, 1922 to Elgin Berry Hill and
Docie Dooley Hill who preceded her in death along with her husband of 38
years, Albert Peyton Sherrill; brother, Elgin B. Hill Jr.; sisters, Coleen
Hill, Willie Pearson, Marilyn Floyd, Gaynelle Hill and an infant sister.
Mildred was a devout Christian attending church with her children until her
health declined. She was a school teacher beginning her career in a one
room school house at Rutledge Hill and ultimately retiring from Hillsboro
Elementary School. During World War II she welded fuel tanks for the war
effort. Mildred enjoyed cooking for her family, and serving her homemade
apple pie to her adoring grandchildren. She loved painting, sewing, jewelry
making, cross stitching, quilting and gardening.
She is survived by her son and wife, Philip and Barbara Sherrill,
Hillsboro; daughter and husband, Helen and Monte Stewart, Winchester;
sister, Ruth Hill Weston and husband Phil, Micco, Florida; grandchildren,
Matthew Rose and fiancé Audrey Welch, Amanda Rose, Amy Rose, Melissa and
husband Jonathan Jones and Stephen and wife Anna Sherrill; along with
several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Ministers Bob Hopkins and Anna Brockman officiating with special music
by her daughter. Burial will be in the Rutledge Hill Community
Cemetery. Visitation:
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
